Forterra (LON:FORT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FORT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.13) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra Stock Performance

Shares of Forterra stock opened at GBX 190.15 ($2.38) on Tuesday. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 176.20 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 301 ($3.77). The company has a market capitalization of £404.64 million, a PE ratio of 695.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 193.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 202.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40.

Forterra Increases Dividend

Forterra Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

(Get Rating)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.