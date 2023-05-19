Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.93) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.88).

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Price Performance

DPLM stock opened at GBX 3,066 ($38.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4,057.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,084 ($38.63). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,718.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,770.40.

Diploma Cuts Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s payout ratio is 7,105.26%.

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.