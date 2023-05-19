boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded boohoo group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded boohoo group to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 61.44 ($0.77).

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 44.98 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.61. The firm has a market cap of £571.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,469.67 and a beta of 1.80. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.28 ($1.16).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.