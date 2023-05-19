Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Afentra (LON:AET)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Afentra (LON:AET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Afentra Stock Performance

LON:AET opened at GBX 28.20 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 37.37, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.16. Afentra has a twelve month low of GBX 18.85 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The company has a market capitalization of £62.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1,378.75 and a beta of 0.13.

About Afentra

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

