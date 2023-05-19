Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Afentra (LON:AET)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Afentra (LON:AET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Afentra Stock Performance
LON:AET opened at GBX 28.20 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 37.37, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.16. Afentra has a twelve month low of GBX 18.85 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The company has a market capitalization of £62.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1,378.75 and a beta of 0.13.
About Afentra
