Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 300 ($3.76) price objective on the stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.70) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.51) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

LON ESNT opened at GBX 193.60 ($2.43) on Tuesday. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 329.50 ($4.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 196.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 218.12. The stock has a market cap of £572.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1,940.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Essentra Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Essentra

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

In related news, insider Paul J. Lester bought 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £21,952 ($27,498.43). 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

