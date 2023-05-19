Britvic (LON:BVIC) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 920 ($11.52) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.90) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 933 ($11.69).

BVIC stock opened at GBX 917.50 ($11.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,733.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.74) and a one year high of GBX 950 ($11.90). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 897.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 826.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,471.70%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

