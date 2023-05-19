JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($30.06) price target on the stock.

DPLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diploma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.88).

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Stock Performance

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 3,066 ($38.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,718.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,770.40. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,084 ($38.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4,057.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Diploma Cuts Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s payout ratio is 7,105.26%.

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.