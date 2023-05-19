Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Tritax Big Box REIT to a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded Tritax Big Box REIT to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.44) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.16).

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 143.20 ($1.79) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.73. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 120.08 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 207 ($2.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The stock has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,058.82%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Brown purchased 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £14,906.70 ($18,673.06). Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

