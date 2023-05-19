uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Maintains Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated their maintains rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.71.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $126,208. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

