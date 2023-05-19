FY2023 Earnings Forecast for K-Bro Linen Inc. Issued By Leede Jones Gab (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.09 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of KBL opened at C$31.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$26.53 and a 1 year high of C$33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.32 million, a PE ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

