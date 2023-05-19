CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) vs. Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Head to Head Survey

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -8.53% 11.38% 3.66% Viveve Medical -355.33% -306.23% -130.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CONMED and Viveve Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A Viveve Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Viveve Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Viveve Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.10 billion 3.31 -$80.58 million ($3.25) -36.62 Viveve Medical $6.43 million 0.08 -$22.03 million ($2.65) -0.02

Viveve Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viveve Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CONMED beats Viveve Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company was founded on March 3, 1987 and is headquartered Englewood, CO.

