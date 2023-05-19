FY2023 Earnings Estimate for CES Energy Solutions Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.40 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.47.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$562.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$532.00 million.
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
