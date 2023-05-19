Brokerages Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Target Price at $525.47

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $527.70.
NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $509,055.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,098.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NOW opened at $510.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.12. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.29, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.04.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
