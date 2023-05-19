Brokerages Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Target Price at $525.47

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $527.70.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $509,055.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,098.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $510.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.12. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.29, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.