FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Lowered by Cormark

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$24.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.17. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$15.77 and a 1-year high of C$25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$667.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of C$126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

