Brokers Issue Forecasts for Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Karora Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Karora Resources Price Performance

KRR opened at C$4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.59. The firm has a market cap of C$867.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.86. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.38 and a twelve month high of C$5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$96.84 million for the quarter. Karora Resources had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

