FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRT opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Alaunos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

