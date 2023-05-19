VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for VolitionRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

VolitionRx Stock Down 1.9 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark downgraded VolitionRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $97.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.67. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,775,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VolitionRx by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 234,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

(Get Rating)

VolitionRX Ltd. engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluids. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.