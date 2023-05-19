Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

