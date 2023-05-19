Traders Purchase High Volume of Live Nation Entertainment Put Options (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,413 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,712 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.02 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

Insider Activity

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

