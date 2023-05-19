Investors Buy High Volume of Arbor Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 107,453 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,404% compared to the typical volume of 7,146 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $358,348 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 45.47 and a quick ratio of 45.47. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

