Raymond James Boosts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,750.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at $18.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $17.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $16.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $80.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $92.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,600.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2,850.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

TSE CSU opened at C$2,645.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,546.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2,314.72. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,783.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,782.56.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$18.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$18.05 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 81.7544947 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

