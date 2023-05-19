Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 149,370 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 93,446 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $11.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

