Traders Purchase High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Doma Stock Performance

Doma stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.41. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.37 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 73.15% and a negative return on equity of 143.18%.

Insider Transactions at Doma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Doma news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $37,774.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,635.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Doma by 1,317.1% in the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,406,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Doma by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 3,683,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Doma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 1,870,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Doma by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 2,038,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,876 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

