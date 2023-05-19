Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ENB opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 292.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.