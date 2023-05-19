CSFB Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$26.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.08.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

CWB opened at C$24.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.31. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.13. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$275.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5982533 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

