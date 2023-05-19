Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $43.57.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,471.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $10,001,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

