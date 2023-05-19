Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,897,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,798 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $13,086,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

