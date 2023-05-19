Royal Bank of Canada Raises Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$3,100.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CSU has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2,850.00.

Constellation Software Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$2,645.00 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,783.98 and a twelve month high of C$2,782.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,546.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,314.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$18.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.05 by C$0.44. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 81.7544947 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

