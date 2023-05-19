CSFB Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$60.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.37.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CM opened at C$56.57 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$53.58 and a twelve month high of C$71.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7389706 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 51,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$58.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,996,347.20. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.