CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIX. TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$12.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.07. CI Financial has a one year low of C$11.85 and a one year high of C$18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$620.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.3578947 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

