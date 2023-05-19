Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.69.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$48.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.32. The company has a market cap of C$8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.13, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$39.08 and a 12 month high of C$50.96.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.