Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.69.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$48.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.23. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$39.08 and a 12-month high of C$50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.13, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.32.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

