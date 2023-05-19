CIBC Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$139.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMO. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$146.09.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

TSE BMO opened at C$119.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$119.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$126.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$113.47 and a 12 month high of C$138.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.3034091 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

