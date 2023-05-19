Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Cut to C$7.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance
AX.UN opened at C$6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$793.86 million, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.62. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$6.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.21.
Insider Activity at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.