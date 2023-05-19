Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.64.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$61.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.46. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$41.12 and a one year high of C$64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

