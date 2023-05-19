TD Securities Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price to C$7.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 0.4 %

AX.UN stock opened at C$6.96 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$6.66 and a 52 week high of C$13.21. The company has a market cap of C$793.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.62.

Insider Activity

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other news, Director Samir Aziz Manji purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$87,400.00. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

