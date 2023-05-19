Brokerages Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price at $194.73

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $194.15 on Tuesday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $207.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,389,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,389,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,924 shares of company stock worth $34,209,784 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $362,445,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.