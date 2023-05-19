Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price at $567.50

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $567.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Trading Up 2.4 %

MSCI opened at $472.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.73. MSCI has a 1 year low of $379.63 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

About MSCI



MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

