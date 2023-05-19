Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives $133.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.22) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

VOD opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 29.7% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 16,169,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $178,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,603 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,178 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18,761.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,829,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,243 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,768,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

