Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $155.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,532. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lear by 2,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lear by 28.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

