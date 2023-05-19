Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives $49.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Arcellx Stock Down 0.1 %

ACLX stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of -0.33. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Arcellx will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,587,613.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,658,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,661,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, Director Jill Carroll sold 638,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $28,735,149.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,828,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,306,013.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 1,012,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,587,613.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,780 shares in the company, valued at $74,661,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,694,592 shares of company stock valued at $75,969,339 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arcellx by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 11.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).



