Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $19.25 Average PT from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Carvana by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 124,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital AG grew its stake in Carvana by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 709,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.89) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

