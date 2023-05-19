Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) PT at $141.50

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $135.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

