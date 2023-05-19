Analysts Set NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) PT at $22.25

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 139,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 10,233.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after buying an additional 1,055,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

About NextGen Healthcare

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

