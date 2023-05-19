Brokerages Set RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Price Target at $21.62

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark began coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get RXO alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RXO by 7.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in RXO by 233.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,692 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in RXO by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 334,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in RXO by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,899,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,585,000 after purchasing an additional 397,256 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in RXO by 272.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 68,168 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. RXO has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RXO will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.