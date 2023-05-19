TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of RNW opened at C$12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.78. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$10.63 and a twelve month high of C$18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.52. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.753818 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 313.33%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.