Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$35.94 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$37.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 29th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

