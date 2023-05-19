Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$142.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$147.00.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$142.20.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE RY opened at C$127.90 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$140.18. The stock has a market cap of C$177.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$130.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.28.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.7275204 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total value of C$565,320.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

