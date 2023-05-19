Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$15.75 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Shawcor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shawcor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.43.

Shawcor Stock Up 2.4 %

SCL stock opened at C$14.70 on Tuesday. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.03). Shawcor had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of C$345.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$344.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 1.8671533 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

