Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.75 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. ATB Capital raised Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.43.

Shawcor Price Performance

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at C$14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.79. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$4.99 and a 52 week high of C$14.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

About Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$345.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$344.60 million. Shawcor had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 1.8671533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

